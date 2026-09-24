IOL Chemicals rises as Triacetin gets EU REACH registration

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals added 1.48% to Rs 209.55 after the company announced that it has received registration for its product Triacetin under the applicable EU REACH framework.

The company said it received the registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) under the European Unions Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) framework. Triacetin is not primarily used as an active drug; instead, it can act as a solvent, plasticizer, humectant, formulation aid and flavouring agent, depending on the application

The registration enables the company to export its product, Triacetin in European markets. The registration further supports the companys regulatory compliance and access to the European market.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and specialty chemicals. Its API portfolio caters to major therapeutic categories, including pain management, anti-convulsants, anti-diabetes, anti-cholesterol and anti-platelets.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 89.8% to Rs 64.40 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 33.93 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 37.08% YoY to Rs 756.26 crore in Q1 FY27.

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