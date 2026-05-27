Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 61.89% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 3.44% to Rs 863.27 croreNet profit of Ion Exchange (India) declined 61.89% to Rs 24.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.44% to Rs 863.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 834.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 31.35% to Rs 142.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 207.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.49% to Rs 2914.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2737.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales863.27834.56 3 2914.842737.11 6 OPM %2.2910.27 -7.2110.73 - PBDT52.0096.97 -46 274.43329.97 -17 PBT32.4085.14 -62 211.83285.48 -26 NP24.1463.35 -62 142.67207.81 -31
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:22 AM IST