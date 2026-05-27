Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 61.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.44% to Rs 863.27 crore

Net profit of Ion Exchange (India) declined 61.89% to Rs 24.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.44% to Rs 863.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 834.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.35% to Rs 142.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 207.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.49% to Rs 2914.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2737.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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