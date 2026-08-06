Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 91.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.11% to Rs 700.46 crore

Net profit of Ion Exchange (India) declined 91.56% to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 48.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.11% to Rs 700.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 583.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.700.46583.194.5310.7229.1578.187.4065.924.1148.70

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