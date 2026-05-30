Ipca Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 340.98% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 6.31% to Rs 2388.48 croreNet profit of Ipca Laboratories rose 340.98% to Rs 299.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.31% to Rs 2388.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2246.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 54.69% to Rs 1141.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 737.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.91% to Rs 9646.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8939.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2388.482246.69 6 9646.338939.59 8 OPM %20.2619.09 -20.5119.31 - PBDT557.41433.17 29 2077.071734.01 20 PBT450.27333.05 35 1658.951336.19 24 NP299.0767.82 341 1141.12737.68 55
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:39 AM IST