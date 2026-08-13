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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ipca Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 72.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Ipca Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 72.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 3:53 PM IST

Sales rise 20.76% to Rs 2788.10 crore

Net profit of Ipca Laboratories rose 72.33% to Rs 401.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 233.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.76% to Rs 2788.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2308.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2788.102308.85 21 OPM %24.0118.04 -PBDT682.89430.57 59 PBT572.08330.51 73 NP401.89233.21 72

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:53 PM IST