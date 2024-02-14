Sensex (    %)
                        
Ipca Laboratories Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1143.8, down 1.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 35.59% in last one year as compared to a 20.34% rally in NIFTY and a 50.7% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
Ipca Laboratories Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1143.8, down 1.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 21681.1. The Sensex is at 71295.09, down 0.36%.Ipca Laboratories Ltd has added around 0.37% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18753.95, down 1.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.96 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1141.75, down 1.42% on the day. Ipca Laboratories Ltd jumped 35.59% in last one year as compared to a 20.34% rally in NIFTY and a 50.7% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 55.67 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

