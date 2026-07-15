Ipca Laboratories Ltd gains for fifth session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1879.3, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.56% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.39% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1879.3, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24160.1. The Sensex is at 77455.4, up 0.52%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has risen around 21.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25907.1, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 40.42 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.