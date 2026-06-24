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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ipca Laboratories Ltd spurts 0.16%, up for fifth straight session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd spurts 0.16%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1627.6, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.88% in last one year as compared to a 4.96% jump in NIFTY and a 15.12% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1627.6, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 23991.35. The Sensex is at 76862.12, up 0.87%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has gained around 3.6% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24989.95, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51017 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 35.66 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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