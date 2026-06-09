IRB Infra gains as toll collections rise 25% YoY to Rs 843 crore in May 2026

IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 2.56% to Rs 21.20 after the company, along with its two sponsored Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), reported a 25.30% year-on-year increase in toll revenue for May 2026.

The company's toll collections stood at Rs 842.7 crore during the month, compared with Rs 672.5 crore recorded in May 2025.

Amitabh Murarka, Dy. CEO of the IRB Infra, said, The robust toll revenue growth in May 2026 reflects continued traffic growth across our all projects arising out of the strong economy despite rising inflation due to the ongoing geo-political unrest, and support from tolling commencement on newly operational assets. We remain confident of sustaining the growth momentum in coming months.

IRB is India's first integrated multinational transport infrastructure developer in the roads & highways segment. The company has a strong track record of constructing, tolling, operating, and maintaining around 19,000 lane kms pan-India in its existence of more than 25 years in India.

The company reported a 37.97% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 296.26 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 214.72 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. However, revenue from operations declined 10.34% YoY to Rs 1,927 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News