IRB Infra reports 26% YoY rise in July toll revenue

IRB Infrastructure Developers reported that its IRB Group recorded an approximately 26% year-on-year (YoY) increase in toll revenue to Rs 798 crore in July 2026, compared with Rs 633 crore in July 2025.

The IRB Group comprises IRB Infrastructure Developers, IRB Infrastructure Trust and IRB InvIT Fund.

Amitabh Murarka, Deputy CEO, IRB Infrastructure Developers, said, Our strong toll revenue performance during the month reflects the inherent strength of our expanded assets portfolio and the sustained economic activity across our corridors. Supported by healthy traffic growth, the addition of new TOT and BOT assets and tariff revision at the beginning of the year, we are well positioned to generate stronger revenue momentum in the coming quarters

He further said, Looking ahead, we will continue to follow a disciplined capital allocation strategy, focusing on acquiring high-quality assets and creating sustainable, long-term value for our stakeholders.

IRB is India's first integrated multinational transport infrastructure developer in the roads & highways segment. The company has a strong track record of constructing, tolling, operating, and maintaining around 19,000 lane kms Pan-India in its existence of more than 25 years in India.

IRB Infrastructure Developers reported a 51.26% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 306.27 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 202.48 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 1.83% YoY to Rs 2,137.27 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026 from Rs 2,098.97 crore in Q1 FY26.

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 0.46% to Rs 19.62 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News