IRB Infra rises after June toll revenue jumps 28% YoY

IRB Infrastructure Developers added 1.80% to Rs 20.35 after the company's IRB Group reported an approximately 28% year-on-year (YoY) increase in toll revenue to Rs 808 crore in June 2026.

The IRB Group comprises IRB Infrastructure Developers, IRB Infrastructure Trust and IRB InvIT Fund.

Amitabh Murarka, Deputy CEO, IRB Infrastructure Developers, said, Our record-breaking monthly toll revenue is a testament to the strength and resilience of our business model. Consistent traffic growth, tariff revisions, and strategic asset expansion have enabled us to deliver robust performance while maintaining operational excellence. As we look ahead, we remain focused on disciplined capital allocation and value-accretive investments to drive sustainable long-term growth for our shareholders

IRB Infrastructure Developers is India's first integrated multinational transport infrastructure developer in the roads & highways segment. The company has a strong track record of constructing, tolling, operating, and maintaining around 21,500 lane kms pan-India in its existence of more than 30 years in India.

The company reported a 37.97% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 296.26 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 214.72 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. However, revenue from operations declined 10.34% YoY to Rs 1,927 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

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