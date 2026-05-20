IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit rises 37.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.34% to Rs 1927.00 crore

Net profit of IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 37.98% to Rs 296.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 214.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.34% to Rs 1927.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2149.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 86.88% to Rs 850.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6480.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.46% to Rs 7648.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7613.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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