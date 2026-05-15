IRB Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 57.37% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 17.04% to Rs 1579.57 croreNet profit of IRB Infrastructure Trust rose 57.37% to Rs 45.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.04% to Rs 1579.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1904.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2375.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 304.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 63.15% to Rs 8703.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5334.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1579.571904.12 -17 8703.325334.62 63 OPM %53.5737.17 -63.4442.07 - PBDT257.33123.12 109 3104.38139.55 2125 PBT44.7634.11 31 2484.91-314.58 LP NP45.6729.02 57 2375.51-304.94 LP
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 11:51 AM IST