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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit declines 20.24% in the June 2026 quarter

IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit declines 20.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 69.28% to Rs 492.16 crore

Net profit of IRB InvIT Fund declined 20.24% to Rs 79.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 99.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 69.28% to Rs 492.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 290.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales492.16290.74 69 OPM %80.5184.14 -PBDT208.14172.13 21 PBT80.37101.52 -21 NP79.4499.60 -20

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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