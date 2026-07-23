IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit declines 20.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 69.28% to Rs 492.16 crore

Net profit of IRB InvIT Fund declined 20.24% to Rs 79.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 99.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 69.28% to Rs 492.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 290.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.492.16290.7480.5184.14208.14172.1380.37101.5279.4499.60

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