IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit rises 3.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 87.46% to Rs 528.18 crore

Net profit of IRB InvIT Fund rose 3.29% to Rs 96.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 87.46% to Rs 528.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 281.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.77% to Rs 338.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 355.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.97% to Rs 1549.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1107.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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