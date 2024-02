Ircon International consolidated net profit rises 28.76% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 22.92% to Rs 2884.22 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Ircon International rose 28.76% to Rs 244.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 189.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 22.92% to Rs 2884.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2346.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.2884.222346.517.406.66340.90202.02313.79177.92244.64189.99