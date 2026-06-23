Tuesday, June 23, 2026 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ircon International JV secures contract worth Rs 763 cr

Ircon International JV secures contract worth Rs 763 cr

Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
Ircon International in joint venture with Badri Rai & Company (lead partner) has received an order worth Rs 763.10 crore from Tripura State Electricity Corporation. The company's share in the contract will be Rs 198.40 crore (for a 26% stake in the JV).

The scope of the work includes Design, Engineering, Manufacture, Assembly, Inspection, Testing at Manufacturer's Works before Dispatch, Packing, Supply, Delivery at Site, Including Insurance during Transit, Subsequent Storage at delivery location(s), Erection, Testing and Commissioning of Under Ground Power Cable Network (HT & LT), Smart Grid Applications including Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS), Outage Management System (OMS), GIS Mapping & integration, Under Ground OFC Communication System by laying of Optical Fiber Cable (OFC), Integration with third party IT application softwares & hardwares (such as Billing, ERP, & CIS) along with Underground Power Cable and establishment of Smart Grid Control Centre (Main & Backup) with Distribution Network Automation (DNA) including facility management and O&M of system in Agartala Municipality Area, Tripura (Package-A) of Agartala Smart Grid.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Marine Electricals climbs after securing contracts worth Rs 75-cr from Data Centre firms

Marine Electricals climbs after securing contracts worth Rs 75-cr from Data Centre firms

Indices trade with significant losses; IT share decline

Indices trade with significant losses; IT share decline

We Win gains after securing Rs 9 crore MPRDC contract

We Win gains after securing Rs 9 crore MPRDC contract

Volumes spurt at Cohance Lifesciences Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Cohance Lifesciences Ltd counter

Nifty trades below 23,900 level; European mrkt decline

Nifty trades below 23,900 level; European mrkt decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayForm 168 vs Form 26ASGold and Silver Rate TodayMumbai MonsoonStocks To BuyTelegram RestoredAir India-Booking.com Tie-UpTechnology NewsPersonal Finance