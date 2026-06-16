IRCTC announces exit of CFO & KMP Sudhir Kumar

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said Sudhir Kumar, GM (Finance), has ceased to be CFO, KMP and senior management personnel with effect from 15 June 2026.

The company said Kumar has relinquished the additional charge of Director (Finance) following the appointment of a new incumbent to the post, in line with directions issued by the Railway Board.

IRCTC further said Kumar has been relieved and repatriated on 15 June 2026, pursuant to a Railway Board order dated 3 June 2026.

Consequently, he ceases to hold the positions of CFO, KMP and senior management personnel of the company with effect from 15 June 2026, IRCTC said in a regulatory filing.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is an Indian public sector undertaking that provides ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 8.88% year-on-year to Rs 326.36 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 358.22 crore in Q4 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 15.07% YoY to Rs 1,459.71 crore in Q4 FY26 from Q4 FY25.

Shares of IRCTC rose 0.44% to Rs 520.55 on the BSE.

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