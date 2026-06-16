Tuesday, June 16, 2026 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRCTC announces exit of CFO & KMP Sudhir Kumar

IRCTC announces exit of CFO & KMP Sudhir Kumar

Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said Sudhir Kumar, GM (Finance), has ceased to be CFO, KMP and senior management personnel with effect from 15 June 2026.

The company said Kumar has relinquished the additional charge of Director (Finance) following the appointment of a new incumbent to the post, in line with directions issued by the Railway Board.

IRCTC further said Kumar has been relieved and repatriated on 15 June 2026, pursuant to a Railway Board order dated 3 June 2026.

Consequently, he ceases to hold the positions of CFO, KMP and senior management personnel of the company with effect from 15 June 2026, IRCTC said in a regulatory filing.

 

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is an Indian public sector undertaking that provides ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways.

Also Read

aggressive hybrid funds, mutual funds, equity, debt, retirement planning, long-term goals, investment strategy, portfolio stability, systematic withdrawal plans, moderate risk investors

How to manage debt: Prepayment and balance transfer options explained

Mutual Funds, funds, stock market trading

ELSS: All about equity investment product that helps in saving taxes

investments, mutual funds

Mutual funds to pension schemes: Choosing the right long-term investments

insurance

Mutation to insurance: Extra costs you should budget for when buying a home

home buyer, real estate, RERA

​Rent or buy? How young people should think about home and finances

The companys consolidated net profit declined 8.88% year-on-year to Rs 326.36 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 358.22 crore in Q4 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 15.07% YoY to Rs 1,459.71 crore in Q4 FY26 from Q4 FY25.

Shares of IRCTC rose 0.44% to Rs 520.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HCL Tech jumps after investing Rs 1,427 crore in Sarvam AI

HCL Tech jumps after investing Rs 1,427 crore in Sarvam AI

Bandhan Bank to auction NPAs worth Rs 303.74 crore to ARCs

Bandhan Bank to auction NPAs worth Rs 303.74 crore to ARCs

Godavari Biorefineries rallies after securing Japanese patent for cancer treatment

Godavari Biorefineries rallies after securing Japanese patent for cancer treatment

Dhanlaxmi Bank appoints Krishnakumar K as CFO

Dhanlaxmi Bank appoints Krishnakumar K as CFO

Godavari Biorefineries receives Japanese patent

Godavari Biorefineries receives Japanese patent

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy todayBSE vs NSE StockGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Air Force B-52 Bomber CrashFIFA World Cup 2026 Today ScheduleWaaree Energies QIP FundraiseBhagwant Mann Guru DokhiCBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026