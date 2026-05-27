IRCTC slides as Q4 PAT decline 9% YoY to Rs 326 cr

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) fell 2.61% to Rs 523.65 after its consolidated net profit declined 8.88% year-on-year to Rs 326.36 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 358.22 crore in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 15.07% YoY to Rs 1,459.71 crore in Q4 FY26 from Q4 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 446.66 crore, down 5.42% YoY.

Total expenses rose 19.55% to Rs 1,079.64 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 16.50 crore (up 0.54% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 83.19 crore (down 7.26% YoY).

On the segmental front, catering was at Rs 670.87 crore (up 26.72% YoY), revenue from rail neer was at Rs 100.20 crore (up 4.38% YoY), internet ticketing stood at Rs 390.24 crore (up 4.38% YoY) and revenue from tourism was at Rs 303.58 crore (up 10.63% YoY) during the quarter.

The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for FY26, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The final dividend is in addition to the first interim dividend of Rs 5 per share and the second interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per share paid in December 2025 and March 2026, respectively.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is an Indian public sector undertaking that provides ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways.

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