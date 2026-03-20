IREDA gains after board OKs Rs 40,000-cr borrowing plan for FY27

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) rose 1.24% to Rs 118 after the company's board approved borrowing programme upto Rs 40,000 crore for financial year 2026-27.

The company will borrow funds depending on market conditions and its funding requirements, through taxable bonds, green taxable bonds, sub-ordinated Tier-II Bonds, perpetual debt instruments (PDI) masala bonds, foreign currency bonds , foreign currency bonds, term loan from Banks and financial institutions, and external commercial borrowings.

The company may also raise funds though through lines of credit from international agencies, public and private placement of bonds, short-term loans, working capital demand loans and other debt securities.

Meanwhile, the board also approved an increase in the borrowing limit for FY 2025-26 from up to Rs 30,800 crore to up to Rs 35,800 crore, through instruments such as taxable bonds, Tier-II bonds, perpetual debt instruments, bank loans, external commercial borrowings and credit lines from multilateral and bilateral agencies.

Further, the company said its board is scheduled to meet on 25 March 2026 to consider a proposal for the declaration of an interim dividend for FY 202526.

IREDA is a 'Navratna' Government of India Enterprise under the administrative control of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). IREDA is a Public Limited Government Company established as a Non-Banking Financial Institution in 1987 engaged in promoting, developing and extending financial assistance for setting up projects relating to new and renewable sources of energy and energy efficiency/conservation.

The company s consolidated net profit rallied 15.42% to Rs 1,381.36 crore on 26.80% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 6,135.08 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

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