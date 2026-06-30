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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRFC board appoints director

IRFC board appoints director

Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 30 June 2026

The board of Indian Railway Finance Corporation at its meeting held on 30 June 2026 has co-opted Ranjay Choudhary (DIN:11796981) as an Additional Director designated as Director (Finance) on the Board of the Company for a period of five years with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post i.e. 30 June 2026.

 

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

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