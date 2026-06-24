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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRFC drops as Centre launches OFS to sell up to 2% stake

IRFC drops as Centre launches OFS to sell up to 2% stake

Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) fell 5.30% to Rs 93.41 after the Government of India launched an offer for sale (OFS) to divest up to a 2% stake in the company.

The President of India, acting through the Ministry of Railways, plans to sell up to 13.07 crore equity shares, representing 1% of IRFC's paid-up equity capital, as the base offer. The government also retains an oversubscription option to sell an additional 13.07 crore shares, taking the total offer size to 26.14 crore shares, or 2% of the company's equity.

The OFS opened for non-retail investors on 24 June 2026 and will continue for retail investors, eligible employees and non-retail investors carrying forward unallotted bids on 25 June 2026. The issue is being conducted through separate windows on the BSE and NSE.

 

The floor price for the OFS has been fixed at Rs 91 per share, implying a discount of 7.77% to the previous day's closing price of Rs 98.67 on the NSE.

Of the base offer size, 11.76 crore shares have been reserved for non-retail investors, while 1.31 crore shares have been earmarked for retail investors. Under the oversubscription option, an equal number of additional shares may be offered in both categories.

As of 9:45 a.m. on 24 June 2026, the base non-retail portion, comprising 11.76 crore shares, had received bids for 40,179 shares, translating into 0.03% subscription. The indicative bid price stood at Rs 91.25 per share.

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The OFS also includes a reservation of up to 25,000 shares for eligible employees. Employees can bid for shares worth up to Rs 5 lakh under the offer.

IRFC is a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways and the dedicated market borrowing arm of Indian Railways. It provides financing support for railway expansion, modernization and strategic infrastructure development.

On a standalone basis, IRFC's net profit rose 0.15% to Rs 1684.31 crore while net sales rose 9.18% to Rs 7336.05 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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