IRFC OFS wraps up with non-retail book fully subscribed, retail at 41.39%

Indian Railway Finance Corporation's (IRFC) offer for sale (OFS) concluded on Thursday with the retail portion receiving a 41.39% subscription, while the non-retail segment was fully subscribed on the first day.

The Government of India increased the OFS size after exercising part of the oversubscription option. The total offer size was revised to 24.31 crore equity shares (1.86% equity) from the base offer of 13.07 crore shares (1% equity). The government exercised the greenshoe option for an additional 11.24 crore shares (0.86% equity), taking the total offer size to 24.31 crore shares, lower than the maximum permissible size of 26.14 crore shares (2% equity).

The revised offer comprised 21.88 crore shares for non-retail investors and 2.43 crore shares for retail investors. The retail category included 1.31 crore shares under the base offer and 1.12 crore shares under the oversubscription option.

At the close of bidding on 25 June 2026, the retail portion received bids for 1,00,61,078 shares, translating into a 41.39% subscription of the revised retail offer comprising 2.43 crore shares. All retail bids were backed by 100% margin.

The non-retail portion had received bids for 21.87 crore shares on 24 June 2026, resulting in full subscription of the revised non-retail allocation. Of these, bids for 7.55 crore shares were backed by 100% margin, while bids for 14.32 crore shares were placed without margin.

The clearing price for the non-retail portion was fixed at Rs 91 per share, which also became the cut-off price for retail investors. The indicative price for the non-retail segment stood at Rs 91.10 per share.

The OFS also reserved up to 25,000 shares for eligible employees, who could apply for shares worth up to Rs 5 lakh.

IRFC is a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways and the dedicated market borrowing arm of Indian Railways. It provides financing support for railway expansion, modernization and strategic infrastructure development.

On a standalone basis, IRFC's net profit rose 0.15% to Rs 1684.31 crore while net sales rose 9.18% to Rs 7336.05 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

Shares of IRFC fell 0.83% to settle at Rs 91.73 on the NSE today.

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