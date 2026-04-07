IRFC sanctions Rs 1,000 crore term loan to MAHAGENCO

Indian Railway Finance Corporation said that it has sanctioned and fully disbursed Rs 1,000 crore term loan to Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO).

MAHAGENCO, the largest power generation utility in Maharashtra, remains central to ensuring reliable electricity supply in the state. The latest funding support is expected to further strengthen its operational capabilities.

The aforesaid development comes close on the heels of its recent Rs 12,842 crore loan agreement with Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan.

"IRFC continues to maintain a strong asset quality profile, with a zero-NPA portfolio, even as it scales up its presence across allied infrastructure segments, the company said in a statement.

Indian Railway Finance Corp.'s principal business is to borrow funds from the financial markets to finance. The Government of India held an 86.36% stake in the company as of 31 December 2025.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 10.5% to Rs 1,802.19 crore despite 0.7% fall in net sales to Rs 6,719.23 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The scrip was up 0.11% to currently trade at Rs 92.86 on the BSE.