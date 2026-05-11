Iris Clothings standalone net profit rises 43.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 50.45% to Rs 60.48 crore

Net profit of Iris Clothings rose 43.53% to Rs 6.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.45% to Rs 60.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.40% to Rs 16.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.49% to Rs 190.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 146.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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