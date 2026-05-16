IRIS Regtech Solutions consolidated net profit rises 47.16% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.64% to Rs 39.15 crore

Net profit of IRIS Regtech Solutions rose 47.16% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.64% to Rs 39.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 870.76% to Rs 126.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.16% to Rs 128.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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