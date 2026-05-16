IRIS Regtech Solutions consolidated net profit rises 47.16% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 31.64% to Rs 39.15 croreNet profit of IRIS Regtech Solutions rose 47.16% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.64% to Rs 39.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 870.76% to Rs 126.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.16% to Rs 128.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales39.1529.74 32 128.50109.68 17 OPM %13.6718.53 -7.8717.29 - PBDT7.696.13 25 19.2620.70 -7 PBT7.155.68 26 17.1819.16 -10 NP4.152.82 47 126.4913.03 871
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:10 AM IST