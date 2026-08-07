IRIS Regtech Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.01% to Rs 32.75 crore

Net loss of IRIS Regtech Solutions reported to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.01% to Rs 32.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.32.7525.19-5.100.990.481.28-0.950.78-0.970.18

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