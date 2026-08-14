IRM Energy appoints Ashish Maheshwari as CFO

IRM Energy announced that its board has approved the appointment of Ashish Maheshwari as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective August 14, 2026.

Following the appointment, Arunkumar Saluru will relinquish his position as CFO at the close of business hours on August 13, 2026. He will subsequently take charge as Vice President Finance & Accounts in his new role.

Ashish Maheshwari is a qualified Chartered Accountant (ICAI), Company Secretary (ICSI), Law Graduate (LLB), and also holds a Diploma in IFRS from ACCA (UK). He is a finance professional with over 16 years of experience in corporate finance, project finance, treasury, financial planning, business strategy, and financial reporting.

He has expertise in fundraising, project financing, treasury management, investor and lender relations, financial modelling, budgeting, mergers and acquisitions, Ind-AS compliance, board reporting and strategic planning. He has also been involved in large-scale infrastructure, power and renewable energy projects.

Prior to joining IRM Energy, Maheshwari was associated with the Adani Group, Kalpataru Group and Reliance ADAG Group.

IRM Energy is a gas distribution company involved in the development, operation, and expansion of a local natural gas distribution network.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 139.33% to Rs 33.81 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 13.92 crore in Q1 FY26. Net sales climbed 24.13% YoY to Rs 325.82 crore in Q1 FY27.

The scrip gained 0.51% to close at Rs 296.95 on Thursday, 13 August 2026.

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