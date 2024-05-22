IRM Energy consolidated net profit rises 122.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.89% to Rs 214.25 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 35.66% to Rs 85.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.14% to Rs 890.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 980.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of IRM Energy rose 122.28% to Rs 8.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.89% to Rs 214.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 243.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.