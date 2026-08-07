IRM Energy consolidated net profit rises 142.89% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 24.13% to Rs 325.85 croreNet profit of IRM Energy rose 142.89% to Rs 33.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.13% to Rs 325.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 262.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales325.85262.50 24 OPM %18.969.85 -PBDT63.8230.57 109 PBT47.4019.75 140 NP33.8113.92 143
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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:17 AM IST