IRM Energy consolidated net profit rises 142.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.13% to Rs 325.85 crore

Net profit of IRM Energy rose 142.89% to Rs 33.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.13% to Rs 325.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 262.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.325.85262.5018.969.8563.8230.5747.4019.7533.8113.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News