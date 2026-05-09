IRM Energy consolidated net profit rises 190.66% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 4.41% to Rs 279.67 croreNet profit of IRM Energy rose 190.66% to Rs 12.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.41% to Rs 279.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 267.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.72% to Rs 53.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.35% to Rs 1066.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 975.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales279.67267.86 4 1066.66975.48 9 OPM %10.746.47 -10.529.87 - PBDT29.8920.45 46 122.96108.64 13 PBT17.7210.55 68 78.5573.81 6 NP12.764.39 191 53.2145.20 18
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First Published: May 09 2026 | 9:07 AM IST