IRM Energy consolidated net profit rises 190.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.41% to Rs 279.67 crore

Net profit of IRM Energy rose 190.66% to Rs 12.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.41% to Rs 279.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 267.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.72% to Rs 53.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.35% to Rs 1066.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 975.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

279.67267.861066.66975.4810.746.4710.529.8729.8920.45122.96108.6417.7210.5578.5573.8112.764.3953.2145.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News