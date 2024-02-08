Sensex (    %)
                        
Ironwood Education reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 5:57 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.81 crore
Net Loss of Ironwood Education reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.810.81 0 OPM %-24.69-2.47 -PBDT-0.29-0.06 -383 PBT-0.40-0.18 -122 NP-0.40-0.18 -122
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

