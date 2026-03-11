Irrigation, water infra stocks rally after Cabinet clears Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0

Shares of irrigation and water infrastructure companies advanced on Wednesday after the Union Cabinet approved the restructuring and extension of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) until December 2028 with an enhanced total outlay of Rs 8.69 lakh crore.

Shakti Pumps surged 15.43%, Jain Irrigation Systems jumped 13.24% and Prince Pipes and Fittings rose 7.60%. Infrastructure companies also saw gains, with NCC climbing 4% and KEC International advancing 2.61%.

According to an official release, the Cabinet approved restructuring the rural drinking water programme to shift its focus from infrastructure creation to service delivery and sustainable management of rural water supply systems under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0.

The government also approved an increase in central assistance to Rs 3.59 lakh crore from Rs 2.08 lakh crore approved earlier, implying an additional central share of Rs 1.51 lakh crore.

As part of the revamped framework, a national digital platform named "Sujalam Bharat" will be introduced to digitally map rural drinking water infrastructure. Under the system, each village will be assigned a unique "Sujal Gaon" or Service Area ID, enabling digital monitoring of the entire water supply chain from source to household tap.

The programme will also strengthen community participation. Under the "Jal Arpan" initiative, Gram Panchayats and village water and sanitation committees will be involved in certifying completion of water supply works and formally taking over schemes. The government will also promote "Jal Utsav" as an annual community-led maintenance and review event to encourage local ownership and water conservation.

Launched in 2019, the Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide tap water connections to all rural households. From a baseline of 3.23 crore rural households with tap water connections in 2019, more than 12.56 crore additional households have been connected so far. As of now, about 15.80 crore households, or 81.61% of the 19.36 crore rural households identified by states and union territories, have tap water connections.

The government said Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 aims to achieve universal rural tap water coverage by December 2028 while ensuring sustainable operation, improved governance and citizen-centric water service delivery.

