ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit declines 19.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.42% to Rs 2048.28 crore

Net profit of ISGEC Heavy Engineering declined 19.71% to Rs 73.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 91.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.42% to Rs 2048.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1744.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 56.29% to Rs 108.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 249.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.71% to Rs 6789.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6422.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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