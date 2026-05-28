ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit declines 19.71% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 17.42% to Rs 2048.28 croreNet profit of ISGEC Heavy Engineering declined 19.71% to Rs 73.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 91.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.42% to Rs 2048.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1744.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 56.29% to Rs 108.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 249.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.71% to Rs 6789.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6422.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2048.281744.40 17 6789.266422.28 6 OPM %7.618.72 -8.179.02 - PBDT198.41141.29 40 602.73579.44 4 PBT130.77129.72 1 324.39477.41 -32 NP73.2391.21 -20 108.93249.19 -56
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:08 AM IST