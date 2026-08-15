Ishan Dyes and chemicals standalone net profit declines 46.67% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 154.63% to Rs 41.48 croreNet profit of Ishan Dyes and chemicals declined 46.67% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 154.63% to Rs 41.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales41.4816.29 155 OPM %8.1511.30 -PBDT2.241.02 120 PBT0.190.41 -54 NP0.160.30 -47
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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:00 AM IST