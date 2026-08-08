Ishita Drugs & Industries standalone net profit declines 23.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 41.67% to Rs 3.15 crore

Net profit of Ishita Drugs & Industries declined 23.33% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 41.67% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.155.409.846.480.350.420.300.390.230.30

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