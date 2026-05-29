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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales decline 44.74% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net Loss of Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 44.74% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 59.62% to Rs 0.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.210.38 -45 0.631.56 -60 OPM %-161.90-60.53 --57.14-16.03 - PBDT-0.97-0.18 -439 -0.33-0.16 -106 PBT-0.97-0.18 -439 -0.33-0.16 -106 NP-0.76-0.19 -300 -0.31-0.17 -82

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

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