Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders standalone net profit rises 30.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 375.00% to Rs 0.38 crore

Net profit of Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders rose 30.77% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 375.00% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.380.0852.63125.000.210.130.200.130.170.13

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