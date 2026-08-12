ISL Consulting standalone net profit rises 138.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.75% to Rs 2.93 crore

Net profit of ISL Consulting rose 138.71% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.75% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.933.32101.0237.652.961.252.961.242.961.24

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