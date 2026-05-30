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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IST reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.50 crore in the March 2026 quarter

IST reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.50 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Sales rise 21.97% to Rs 34.42 crore

Net loss of IST reported to Rs 9.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 16.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.97% to Rs 34.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.70% to Rs 153.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 139.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.68% to Rs 126.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 115.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales34.4228.22 22 126.16115.03 10 OPM %37.1370.27 -59.1870.88 - PBDT-5.9522.84 PL 205.13183.02 12 PBT-7.5321.49 PL 199.38177.64 12 NP-9.5016.77 PL 153.50139.93 10

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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