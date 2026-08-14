Friday, August 14, 2026 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveNPS for NRIDelhi H1N1 Cases SurgeMost Chosen FMCGGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksThyrocare Technologies SharesMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / iStreet Network standalone net profit declines 36.44% in the June 2026 quarter

iStreet Network standalone net profit declines 36.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:54 AM IST

Sales rise 227.51% to Rs 43.33 crore

Net profit of iStreet Network declined 36.44% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 227.51% to Rs 43.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales43.3313.23 228 OPM %4.965.06 -PBDT2.272.47 -8 PBT2.102.47 -15 NP1.572.47 -36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nagreeka Exports standalone net profit rises 13.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Nagreeka Exports standalone net profit rises 13.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Jattashankar Industries standalone net profit rises 736.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Jattashankar Industries standalone net profit rises 736.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Phaarmasia standalone net profit rises 25.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Phaarmasia standalone net profit rises 25.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Ridhi Synthetics standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Ridhi Synthetics standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Om Freight Forwarders consolidated net profit rises 124.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Om Freight Forwarders consolidated net profit rises 124.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:54 AM IST