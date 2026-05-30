iStreet Network standalone net profit rises 11.43% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 586.92% to Rs 41.49 croreNet profit of iStreet Network rose 11.43% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 586.92% to Rs 41.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 1966.67% to Rs 4.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1522.85% to Rs 98.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales41.496.04 587 98.026.04 1523 OPM %1.785.46 -3.823.64 - PBDT0.760.35 117 5.560.24 2217 PBT0.650.35 86 5.450.24 2171 NP0.390.35 11 4.960.24 1967
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Genesys International Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:05 PM IST