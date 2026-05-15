ITC Hotels consolidated net profit rises 22.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.21% to Rs 1243.88 crore

Net profit of ITC Hotels rose 22.96% to Rs 315.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 256.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.21% to Rs 1243.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1052.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.73% to Rs 816.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 634.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.54% to Rs 4109.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3525.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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