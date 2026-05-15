ITC Hotels consolidated net profit rises 22.96% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 18.21% to Rs 1243.88 croreNet profit of ITC Hotels rose 22.96% to Rs 315.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 256.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.21% to Rs 1243.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1052.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.73% to Rs 816.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 634.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.54% to Rs 4109.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3525.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1243.881052.24 18 4109.123525.86 17 OPM %37.4939.18 -34.6534.34 - PBDT520.31453.32 15 1619.661286.41 26 PBT414.53353.52 17 1203.15884.06 36 NP315.89256.90 23 816.89634.57 29
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 6:07 PM IST