ITC Hotels consolidated net profit rises 35.42% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 14.82% to Rs 928.80 croreNet profit of ITC Hotels rose 35.42% to Rs 180.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 133.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.82% to Rs 928.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 808.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales928.80808.93 15 OPM %31.4730.25 -PBDT352.50291.24 21 PBT248.20188.80 31 NP180.25133.10 35
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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 3:31 PM IST