ITC Hotels consolidated net profit rises 35.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.82% to Rs 928.80 crore

Net profit of ITC Hotels rose 35.42% to Rs 180.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 133.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.82% to Rs 928.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 808.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.928.80808.9331.4730.25352.50291.24248.20188.80180.25133.10

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