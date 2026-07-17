ITC Hotels gains after Q1 PAT rises 35% YoY to Rs 180-cr; announces Rs 155-cr Ahmedabad acquisition

ITC Hotels rose 1.24% to Rs 176.15 after it has reported 35.42% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 180.25 crore on a 14.77% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 936.02 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 248.20 crore in Q1 FY27, up 31.46% from Rs 188.80 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses for the period under review aggregated to Rs 750 crore, up 11.11% year on year (YoY).

On the segmental front, revenue from Hotels division was Rs 881.06 crore (up 10.05% YoY) and Other revenue was Rs 11.73 crore (up 16.60% YoY) in Q1 FY27.

EBITDA increased to Rs 292 crore in the first quarter of FY27 from Rs 245 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. EBITDA margin improved to 31% in Q1 FY27 from 30% in Q1 FY26.

In a separate regulatory filing, ITC Hotels said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% stake in GHK Hospitality and Infrastructures Ltd (GHK), which owns Welcomhotel Ahmedabad.

The transaction will be completed at an enterprise value of Rs 155 crore on a debt-free and cash-free basis, subject to customary adjustments as per the definitive agreement. The acquisition is expected to be completed during the current quarter.

Welcomhotel Ahmedabad is a 130-room upper-upscale business hotel located in the city's commercial hub. The property includes 8,500 sq. ft. of banqueting space, a restaurant offering Indian and global cuisines, and a rooftop swimming pool. The hotel is currently operated by ITC Hotels under an Operating Services Agreement.

The company said the acquisition will strengthen its owned asset portfolio in Ahmedabad by enhancing its presence across hospitality segments and price points. The deal is expected to improve capital efficiency and reduce time-to-market compared with a greenfield development.

ITC Hotels added that the property will help it tap into Ahmedabad's growing demand from corporate travel, industrial corridors, MICE events and sports activities. The acquisition is expected to be EPS accretive in the first full year of operations post completion.

The hotel is strategically located on Ahmedabads prominent Ashram Road, overlooking the scenic Sabarmati Riverfront and offering convenient access to Ahmedabad International Airport and the Narendra Modi Stadium. Ahmedabad has emerged as a key metropolitan hub and is among Indias top eight urban economies by GDP, supported by a strong corporate ecosystem and industrial corridors such as Dholera, GIFT City and Sanand.

The acquisition follows ITC Hotels recent purchase of The Zuri Kumarakom, Kerala Resort & Spa, a luxury resort located in a high-growth leisure destination.

The company said these acquisitions reflect its strategy to strengthen its presence across key commercial and leisure markets in India, while reinforcing its position as a leading player in the countrys growing hospitality sector.

Speaking on the development, Anil Chadha, Managing Director, ITC Hotels, said, "The acquisition of this Hotel will mark another milestone in pursuit of the Companys growth aspiration by adding another owned property in one of the fastest growing urban centres of India. Transitioning this established 130-room property from a managed contract to full ownership allows us to unlock greater value from the asset. Ahmedabad continues to be one of Indias most dynamic commercial and industrial centres, supported by significant infrastructure investments, strong long term demand fundamentals, and a diversified demand base. The hotel's prime location, established brand positioning and consistent occupancy levels provides an attractive opportunity to enhance yields and cash flow generation over the long term.

ITC Hotels is an Indian hospitality company that operates and manages hotels, with over 200 hotels. It has a franchise agreement to operate most of its hotels as part of The Luxury Collection of Marriott International. It operates hotels across 90+ destinations under brands like ITC Hotels, Mementos, Epiq Collection Storii, Welcomhotel, Fortune, and Welcome Heritage.

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