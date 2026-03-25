ITCONS E-Solutions gains after bagging Rs 2-cr order from Ministry of Defence

ITCONS E-Solutions rose 1.15% to Rs 269 after the company announced that it has secured a manpower outsourcing services contract worth Rs 1.71 crore from the Directorate General of Defence Estates under the Ministry of Defence.

The contract involves the deployment of 45 personnel for a period of one year and is valued at Rs 1.71 crore, inclusive of all applicable taxes and duties.

The agreement is scheduled to commence on 1 May 2026 and will remain in force until 30 April 2027, with a provision for extension upon mutual consent.

The company stated that the order marks a significant milestone and reflects continued trust from government agencies.

ITCONS further clarified that its promoters and promoter group entities have no interest in the awarding authority, and the contract does not fall under related-party transactions as per regulatory norms.

ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.

On a standalone basis, the company's net profit advanced 115.50% to Rs 2.78 crore on 129.13% surge in net sales to Rs 40.19 crore in H1FY26 over H1FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News