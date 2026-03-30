ITCONS E-Solutions secures one year contract from Dept. of Agriculture Research and Education
ITCONS E-Solutions has bagged a new contract valued at Rs 2.52 crore from the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, to provide resources to complete 33,384 Man Days Work for a period of One (1) year.
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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 4:50 PM IST