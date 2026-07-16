ITI gains after securing Rs 856 cr BSNL order for 4G network expansion

ITI rose 1.70% to Rs 289.50 after the company said it has received a work order worth Rs 856.39 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) for the expansion of the 4G mobile network in the West Zone.

The order involves planning, engineering, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the 4G mobile network on a turnkey basis across 7,613 sites in the West Zone. The project is part of BSNL's indigenous 4G rollout under the Government of India's Atmanirbhar telecom initiative.

ITI said it had earlier, along with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as a consortium partner, executed a turnkey project worth Rs 2,640 crore for BSNL's Phase IX. 2 4G mobile network rollouts across 23,633 sites in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and the Mumbai Licensed Service Area (LSA).

The project included RF planning, engineering, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, integration and annual maintenance of the 4G mobile network. Following the successful execution of the project, BSNL has awarded ITI the latest order for the expansion of the 4G mobile network, including DBN-funded saturation sites, covering 7,613 sites in the West Zone.

Rajesh Rai, chairman and managing director, ITI, said, It is a very proud moment for ITI Limited as our prestigious client BSNL continues to repose great trust in ITI Limiteds execution capability by awarding work orders to us. ITI Limited has steadfastly been executing and has proved to be an able ally in the countrys Atmanirbhar telecom initiatives.

ITI is currently executing Bharatnet Phase III projects worth Rs 7,000 crore for BSNL in Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur states.

ITI is engaged in the manufacturing, trading and servicing of telecommunication equipment and provides telecom infrastructure solutions and related services. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 436.10 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 4.38 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 39.98% year-on-year to Rs 627.65 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

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