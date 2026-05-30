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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITI reports consolidated net profit of Rs 375.14 crore in the March 2026 quarter

ITI reports consolidated net profit of Rs 375.14 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

Sales decline 39.98% to Rs 627.65 crore

Net profit of ITI reported to Rs 375.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 39.98% to Rs 627.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1045.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 292.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 214.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 39.62% to Rs 2183.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3616.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales627.651045.70 -40 2183.723616.42 -40 OPM %-17.74-2.69 -2.00-1.66 - PBDT-178.94-37.87 -373 -99.87-180.73 45 PBT-83.90-66.79 -26 -156.32-249.93 37 NP375.14-4.38 LP 292.83-214.89 LP

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

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