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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITL Finlease And Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

ITL Finlease And Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Sales rise 333.33% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net Loss of ITL Finlease And Securities reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 333.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.130.03 333 OPM %-23.08-300.00 -PBDT-0.03-0.09 67 PBT-0.06-0.12 50 NP-0.06-0.12 50

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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