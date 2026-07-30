ITL Finlease And Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 333.33% to Rs 0.13 croreNet Loss of ITL Finlease And Securities reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 333.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.130.03 333 OPM %-23.08-300.00 -PBDT-0.03-0.09 67 PBT-0.06-0.12 50 NP-0.06-0.12 50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 10:50 AM IST